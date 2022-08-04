scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Maharshtra: Proposal for drilling in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve gets National Board for Wildlife nod

Sahyadri Tiger Reserve experiences high seismic activity due to Koyna dam in Maharashtra. The drilling will probe reservoir-triggered seismicity in one hectare area of Koyna Region.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: August 4, 2022 2:32:25 pm
Maharshtra: Proposal for drilling in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve gets National Board for Wildlife nodThe project site should be appropriately fenced (preferably using chain link fence or pulsating fences) so that no wild animal accidentally falls within the bore hole, the NBWL minutes say. (Express File/Representative Image)

The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has allowed the drilling investigation in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve which experiences high seismic activity due to the Koyna dam in Maharashtra. The Koyna dam comes under the core area of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve notified by the Maharashtra government.

The proposal was discussed in the NBWL meeting held on May 30 and the minutes were uploaded last month.

It was proposed to carry out a scientific drilling investigation to probe reservoir-triggered seismicity in one hectare area of Koyna Region, which is prone to tremors. The region experienced an earthquake in 1967.

The proposal has been recommended by Sunil Limaye, chief wildlife warden, State Board for Wild Life and the state government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

The chief wildlife warden, Maharashtra stated that the user agency has already drilled bore holes of 8-inch diameter in the non-forest area in the buffer zone of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. They now want to install seismometer at a depth of 1,500 m to study the probability of earthquakes due to reservoirs.

The NBWL has decided to allow this after the project proponent shall deposit 2 per cent of the cost of proposed project with the Conservator of Forest and Field Director, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Kolhapur for the habitat improvement of the tiger reserve, Kolhapur and adjoining forests.

The project site should be appropriately fenced (preferably using chain link fence or pulsating fences) so that no wild animal accidentally falls within the bore hole, the NBWL minutes say.

All project activities related to drilling, movement of vehicles and humans, exploration, post-construction monitoring, maintenance etc. should continue only during daytime from 8 am to 6 pm and should be conducted in presence of a competent forest officer.

As per Union Environment Department guidelines, the construction of new approach/access routes within forest land would require prior approval under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and blasting should not be permitted.

More from Mumbai

The debris from drilling should be dumped outside the forest land. The project proponent will reclaim the land before the lease period is over, stated the minutes.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:30:27 pm

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

2

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

3

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

4

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

5

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now
Who is the real Sena?

SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs' organs

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs' organs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement