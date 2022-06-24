Maharashtra: Man from Beed writes to governor, demands to be made acting CM

In the midst of the political turmoil in Maharashtra, a man from Beed district has written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking that he be made the acting chief minister of the state.

The Shiv Sena-led MVA dispensation is currently facing a survival crisis due to a rebellion by Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati along with 37 Sena legislators and 10 independents.

Shrikant Gadale, a resident of Dahifal (Wadmauli) in Kej tehsil, has written a letter to the governor and has submitted the same at the district collector’s office.

Gadale in his letter claimed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had neglected the problems of common people and farmers are not being helped in the state.

“I have been in politics and social life for 10 to 12 years and have worked for the problems of farmers and poor people. Due to environmental disasters, the state is facing losses. It was expected that the government would give immediate relief, but help was not given,” Gadale wrote.

Gadale urged the governor to appoint him as the acting chief minister and give him a chance.

He further said that he would address the problems of employment, farmers, agriculture labourers and sugarcane cutters.