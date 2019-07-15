Maharshtra: BJP convenes state executive meeting on July 21

The BJP has convened a state executive meeting on July 21 to discuss the Assembly elections in Maharashtra in October. BJP working president J P Nadda will attend the meeting.

Advertising

Among other issues, the meeting, which will be held in Mumbai, will discuss issues related to pre-poll alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena, booth management and various strategies to win 220 out of the 288 seats.

BJP general secretary V Satish has been entrusted the task to start deliberations with ministers, officer-bearers and elected members for the poll preparations. Sources said Satish will park himself in the Mumbai headquarters till the conclusion of the polls. He will play the role of observer and closely monitor the poll preparations intervening where necessary.

“The conclave will see Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spelling out clear guidelines and strategies for the coming elections,” a BJP source said.

Advertising

Officially, the BJP along with its ally Shiv Sena has set a target of winning 220 out of the total 288 seats. Sources said a section within the BJP wants the party to contest the elections solo, fielding candidates in all 288 seats.

However, the top BJP leadership, both at the Centre and in the state, is not in favour of fighting the polls alone. “At this moment we are working on a pre-poll alliance with the Sena,” a BJP general secretary said.

“If we have an alliance there is possibility that the BJP and Sena will contest 135 seats each. Which comes to 270 seats. The remaining 18 seats will be given to smaller parties or independents,” a senior party functionary, requesting anonymity, said. In these 18 seats, the candidates will contest on the BJP symbol.

The BJP believes it should set a target of winning 130-132 seats.