MahaRERA will accept certificate of upcoming projects directly from competent authorities

THE MAHARASHTRA Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has decided to obtain a commencement certificate (CC) for upcoming real estate development projects in the state directly from the websites of the competent authority. The decision was taken to prevent developers from submitting fake documents.

Ajoy Mehta, Chairman of MahaRERA, said, “We have seen how builders submitted fake certificates… Therefore, we have now decided that the commencement certificate and other approvals will be taken directly from the websites of competent authorities like municipal corporations and councils among others.”

Acknowledging that several corporations in the state do not have proper websites, Mehta said MahaRERA is trying to understand what alternative methods can be adopted such as having a dedicated website where all competent authorities can upload the necessary documents.

Notably, MahaRERA revoked around 64 projects in the jurisdiction of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in November after it was informed by the KDMC’s town-planning department that the commencement certificates for these projects were not issued by it.

MahaRERA then barred the developers from any advertisements and marketing of the projects following the submission of fake documents. The bank accounts of the developers were also sealed, and they were restrained from accepting any booking and money from homebuyers.

According to Section 4 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, promoters must submit a copy of the approvals and commencement certificate obtained from the competent authority along with the sanctioned plan, layout plan and specifications of the proposed project during registration with the authority.

In the case of developers carrying out projects under the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the MahaRERA directly gets the commencement certificate from the corporation, a city-based developer said.