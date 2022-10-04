MahaRERA suspends 52 projects, declares list on site

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on October 3 issued a list of 52 projects that have been suspended or de-registered. These projects are mostly in the jurisdiction of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The action has been taken with a recent case being brought to its notice by KDMC after a few developers were found to have forged the property documents, with no proper land survey number among other discrepancies. In fact, KDMC had also filed complaints against these developers for cheating under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

A well-known developer from Mumbai, who did not wish to be named, said that after getting projects registered under MahaRERA, many developers use that registration to attract buyers. There are projects of developers who haven’t updated their project details for long time. “Homebuyers show interest in RERA-registered projects. It brings confidence. However, several developers are found taking undue advantage of it. To stop this, the action of suspension of projects has been taken by MahaRERA,” he said.