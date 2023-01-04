scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

MahaRERA eases norms to expedite real estate projects in rural areas

As per the latest developments, now Non Agricultural (NA) certificates will be treated as Commencement Certificate (CC) for plotted development projects.

Listen to this article
MahaRERA eases norms to expedite real estate projects in rural areas
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has made certain new provisions for plotted development projects in the jurisdiction of state Gram Panchayats to ease the registration norms under RERA.

As per the latest developments, now Non Agricultural (NA) certificates will be treated as Commencement Certificate (CC) for plotted development projects. Also, receipt of intimation of tehsildar acknowledgment — after completion and execution of all conditions imposed by the competent authority – signed by the project architect will denote Occupancy certificate
(OC), which is necessary to inform RERA that the project is completed.

More from Mumbai

Developers usually have to submit both CC and OC for RERA registration. These certificates are necessary for registration of any project. However, in projects under rural local bodies, real estate developers face several challenges. Now, with change in norms and acceptance of NA certificate as CC, real estate projects in rural areas may get expedited as projects under RERA can be registered more easily.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 00:19 IST
Next Story

Local BJP leader among five held for attack on church in Chhattisgarh

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close