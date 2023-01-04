MahaRERA eases norms to expedite real estate projects in rural areas

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has made certain new provisions for plotted development projects in the jurisdiction of state Gram Panchayats to ease the registration norms under RERA.

As per the latest developments, now Non Agricultural (NA) certificates will be treated as Commencement Certificate (CC) for plotted development projects. Also, receipt of intimation of tehsildar acknowledgment — after completion and execution of all conditions imposed by the competent authority – signed by the project architect will denote Occupancy certificate

(OC), which is necessary to inform RERA that the project is completed.

Developers usually have to submit both CC and OC for RERA registration. These certificates are necessary for registration of any project. However, in projects under rural local bodies, real estate developers face several challenges. Now, with change in norms and acceptance of NA certificate as CC, real estate projects in rural areas may get expedited as projects under RERA can be registered more easily.