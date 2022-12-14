MahaRERA comes up with non-negotiable clauses in model agreement for sale

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has come up with non-negotiable clauses in model agreement for sale. Under this, developers cannot modify the information which is necessary to be put into the agreement document. This will enable transparency.

An agreement for sale is usually signed after a buyer of a property pays a sum of amount to the builder. It confirms that the buyer has bought a particular property on certain agreement with the builder.

According to one of the conciliators of MahaRERA, the non-negotiable clauses have been introduced by the regulatory after it found that many of the builders were found modifying standard clauses defeating the very objective for which the model agreement of sale rule was implemented.

On Tuesday, MahaRERA issued a notification making it clear that builders cannot modify certain clauses such as not mentioning or reducing the defect liability period which remain in force for five years from the date of handing over possession of property. Similarly, time period for execution of conveyance deed with the association of allottees (buyers) which is as per RERA Act should be within three months of issuance of occupancy certificate.

Furthermore, formation of association of allottees and most importantly, builders who have wrongly expanded the definition of “force majeure” which is applicable in case of flood, war, fire, cyclone and other calamity. However, builders have put force majeure definition for being unable to begin actual work as per the sanctioned plan due to some stay or injunction orders among others so as to prevent compensation payment to aggrieved buyers in case of a delay of possession of flat, for instance, the conciliator explained.

In August this year, MahaRERA made it mandatory to upload a proforma of agreement for sale by builders at the time of registration of projects. Wherein it also underlined that any modification done in the model agreement for sale has to be highlighted with valid reason and explanation and get it approved from regulatory authority first. The MahaRERA also provisioned that the proforma of model agreement for sale, if found in contravention of the RERA rules, the project will be cancelled.

The measures were taken to encourage one state one agreement for sale adoption. MahaRERA wants the majority of the builders to follow the standard draft to prevent discrepancy.

As per MahaRERA, the model agreement draft was brought in following a common grievance being raised by the complainants (buyers) that many of the things committed by the builders were only verbal only and not mentioned in the agreement for sale, making their complaint weaker. Therefore, a standard format was introduced to control the complaints. Meaning, the builder has to put necessary details like when the possession of the flat will be given, cost of flat, defect liability period among others.

MahaRERA officials said, “The non-negotiable clauses in agreement for sale will fulfill the objective of maintaining transparency and remove discrepancies if any. These clauses provide security to buyers and keep their part strong in case they approach the authority at a time of delayed possession or any other related issues with the builder.”

Agreement for sale is also used as an important document for holding the case when a complaint between parties (builder and buyer) is filed with MahaRERA.

Meanwhile, MahaRERA, in order to expedite registration of real estate projects, has now decided to nominate two people from self-regulatory organisations (SROs) of real estate associations like CREDAI MCHI, NAREDCO among others.

The MahaRERA on Tuesday via a notification also informed that henceforth remarks related to project registration like scrutiny status, registration number among others details will be given only to the nominated SROs. This is done to eliminate liasoning agents from visiting MahaRERA office for updates and enquiries related to project registration leading to rush in their office.

A developer, who did not wish to be named, said, “Usually agents charge Rs one lakh for doing registration of projects with MahaRERA. As builders don’t have time, they often get the project registration done via an agent. This has led to many agents getting into this kind of work adding to multiple people visiting MahaRERA office and causing rush. Now, with SROs only being allowed to get information about registration, the agents will go from this business.”

The MahaRERA has a total 39,452 projects registered with it of which 25 per cent are completed. Whereas, the authority has received a total 19,620 complaints of which 33 per cent are in process of hearing as of today.