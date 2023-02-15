MahaRERA asks real estate agents to submit half-yearly reports from this April

To bring transparency in the housing sector, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory authority (MahaRERA) has mandated that every real estate registered agent has to submit half-yearly reports from the next financial year.

According to MahaRERA, real estate agents will have to to submit financial reports every six months, from April to September and from October to March.

The first half-yearly report needs to be submitted before October 20 and the second half-yearly report before April 20. If real estate agents fail to do so, action will be initiated against such agents, said the regulatory authority on Tuesday.

Moreover, real estate agents whose turnover is Rs 20 lakh and above are, as per the central government norms, required to appoint a principal officer and designated director and share their names and phone numbers with MahaRERA.

Experts said this was a good move by MahaRERA as it will introduce more discipline in the real estate sector.