Take 5: ‘Felt like an earthquake. Stars fall from sky, but it was round…’

On April 2, “burning objects” were seen falling from the sky in several parts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, including a metal ring of 8-10 ft diametre that was spotted by residents of Ladboli village in Chandrapur district. While some on social media said it was a meteor, astronomy experts believed it to be part of a satellite that got destroyed once it got into the Earth’s atmosphere with its parts falling across different regions

1. What did you see exactly on April 2?

That night, I was cooking outside my house for Gudi Padwa (the Marathi new year) along with other members of the self-help group that I am a part of. It was the foundation day of our group as well. Around 8.15 pm, we heard a noise and saw a burning object in the sky. It fell a few metres from us. It was red and white smoke was emanating from it.

2. What was your initial reaction?

I thought they were firecrackers… But then there was a noise. We were terrified. When it fell on the ground, there was a lot of vibration. We thought it’s some kind of explosive and rushed inside our homes. When nothing happened, we stepped out and saw a red ring. Some people touched it and said it was very hot. The whole village was awake that night.

3. Was any property damaged?

Fortunately, it fell in an open space. There was some damage to the house near which it landed. I think we escaped a major tragedy. But the impact of the fall was a lot, it shook our house and felt like an earthquake.

4. What do you think the ring was?

I only know that sometimes stars fall from the sky; I thought it may be something like that. But when I looked at the object, I realised it wasn’t a star because it was round in shape. Some even said it was a part of an airplane. I really have no idea what it was. This has never happened before.

5. What is the situation in the village now?

The authorities have taken our statements, and a lot of people are visiting our village now. We are all very scared, we keep looking at the sky because we have heard that more such objects have been found in the area.