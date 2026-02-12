Govt signs 12 MoUs with Tata Trusts, one with NAAM Foundation to boost core areas in social sector

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To boost the core areas under social sector, the state government signed 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Tata Trusts and one with the Naam Foundation at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Thursday.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The collaboration will give new impetus to the core sectors such as water conservation, health, rural livelihood and nutrition. Such partnership between government and voluntary organisations will go a long way to reach out to the last-mile in providing healthcare, access to water and nutrition. It will ensure that segments which are financially stressed are not lagging behind in getting access to these key areas.”
Through these MoUs, Nagpur, which is also the home town of Fadnavis, will see six accredited hospitals collaborate with the government to facilitate quality healthcare to the poor and needy patients.
According to Fadnavis, the NAAM Foundation has played an important role in water conservation in backward and drought-hit regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada.
“The organisation has taken up projects like river widening, lake desilting, building and repairs of watershed structures in these regions. Such initiative has helped the government’s flagship project Jalyukta Shivar Yojna which promises to make the state drought-free. The Tata Trusts also has supported water conservation schemes,” he added.
While reiterating the organisation’s commitment to good work in key sectors, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata said, “The MoUs aim at a long-term strategy to improve the quality of life for citizens.”
Veteran actor and Naam Foundation co-founder Nana Patekar said, “It was very satisfying to associate with the cause that brings change in the lives of people. Water conservation is one such area that has helped the people in rural areas, especially farmers.”
The MoUs with Tata Trusts involve departments including rural development, water conservation, public health, women & child development, as well as leading medical institutions such as AIIMS Nagpur, National Cancer Institute Nagpur, CARE Hospitals, CIIMS, Swami Vivekanand Medical Mission, and Midas Multispeciality Hospital.
Naam Foundation signed a separate MoU with the Water Conservation Department.
Those present at the event included Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, Health Secretary Dr Nipun Vinayak, Women and Child Development Secretary Anupkumar Yadav, and Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma, along with several officials from both organizations.
