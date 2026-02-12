Govt signs 12 MoUs with Tata Trusts, one with NAAM Foundation to boost core areas in social sector

According to Fadnavis, the NAAM Foundation has played an important role in water conservation in backward and drought-hit regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada. (Photo: X/Devendra Fadnavis)

To boost the core areas under social sector, the state government signed 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Tata Trusts and one with the Naam Foundation at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The collaboration will give new impetus to the core sectors such as water conservation, health, rural livelihood and nutrition. Such partnership between government and voluntary organisations will go a long way to reach out to the last-mile in providing healthcare, access to water and nutrition. It will ensure that segments which are financially stressed are not lagging behind in getting access to these key areas.”