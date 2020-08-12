Maharasthra: Man ‘tries to set himself ablaze’ near SP’s office in Ahmednagar

The clash broke out after a scuffle between a few residents and a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel who were deployed in the area to ensure lockdown. (Representational)

The Ahmednagar police on Monday booked a 36-year-old man, who allegedly tried killing himself inside the premises of the office of superintendent of police. The person was under stress after he found out that his wife was in an extramarital affair with his father, police said.

According to police, the incident took place early on Monday. The person, who works as a welder in Ahmednagar, went to meet the SP at around 10.30 am but could not meet him, following which he poured a bottle of petrol on himself, police said.

“When he was about to set himself ablaze, policemen posted at the local crime branch, who happened to be present nearby, saw him and intervened. The police station was then informed,” said an officer from Ahmednagar Camp police station.

Police also said the man was said to have told them that his wife was having an affair with his father.

“Since then, he has been tense. He couldn’t share with anyone as he assumed it would have led to embarrassment, so he came to meet the SP,” an officer said.

Police have registered a case under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. “We have not arrested him so far,” an officer added.

