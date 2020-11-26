Maharasthra govt invites ideas from students on how to combat environmental challenges

Winners will get an opportunity to share their ideas with state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and other experts at an exclusive round table.

Not-for-profit Project Mumbai and the state ministry of environment and climate change have invited school and college students from across Maharashtra to share actionable ideas to combat environmental challenges through an essay contest.

The contest — titled Ideas for Action — seeks solutions to Mumbai and Maharashtra’s land, water and air problems and aims to build a “responsible young generation”. The entries can either be in Marathi, Hindi or English in the form of text/essay or audio/video files.

The contest is open to students of higher secondary schools (aged 14-17) and junior college (aged 17-21). A participating institution can send not more than two entries under each category: land, water or air. Winners of the contest will be selected by a jury featuring “prominent citizens of the state”.

Winners will get an opportunity to share their ideas with state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and other experts at an exclusive round table. They will also get a chance to participate in ‘Environment 2.0-Gen-Next: Land, Water, Air’, a goal-oriented conference of influencers, in February.

Students can mail their essays to environment@projectmumbai.org by December 20 or get more details on projectmumbai.org.

