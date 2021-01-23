Maharashtra: Nashik farmers leave for Mumbai to join massive anti-farm law rally

More farmers are expected to join the rally in Mumbai. (Express photo:Yatish Bhanu)

Over 1,200 farmers in close to 90 vehicles left from Nashik on Saturday under the aegis of the All India Kisan Sabha’s (AIKS) Maharashtra unit to begin a statewide Vehicle March of farmers to Mumbai.

The rally is part of the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the protests in Delhi, to intensify and broaden the struggle from January 23 to 26. More farmers are expected to join the rally in Mumbai.

The farmers taking part in the vehicle rally will converge at Azad Maidan on January 24 and begin a three-day sit-in. On January 25, a massive rally will be taken to Raj Bhavan and a memo will be submitted to the Governor. On January 26, there will be a Republic Day flag hoisting at Azad Maidan.

“This march is being held to support and expand the historic two month long farmers struggle in Delhi for the repeal of the three farm laws and for a central law to guarantee a remunerative MSP and procurement all over the country,” AIKS national president Dr Ashok Dhawale said.

The January 25 rally will be attended by farmer organisations, as well as leaders of all three parties in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, including NCP national president Sharad Pawar, Congress state president and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena leader and state Environment and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, and leaders of the Left and democratic parties, who will address the meeting.

The huge rally will then march to the Raj Bhawan and submit a memorandum to the Governor.

“Our main demands are that the three anti-farmer, anti-people and pro-corporate farm laws be repealed. We want enactment of a central law guaranteeing remunerative MSP and procurement. We are also seeking the withdrawal the Electricity Amendment Bill, repeal the four Labour Codes, vest all forest, temple and pasture lands etc in the names of the tillers, and resume the implementation of the Mahatma Phule Loan Waiver Scheme for farmers, which had been suspended due to the Covid pandemic,” Dhawale said.