Maharashtra:Temperature likely to drop in coming days, says IMD

After days of warm weather in the city, the temperature is expected to gradually drop in northern Maharashtra, including Mumbai, around January 16-17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. According to the 48 hours forecast, Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky.

Mumbai’s air quality improved Tuesday evening, with Air Quality index (AQI) being ‘satisfactory’ at 91. The city had witnessed poor to very poor air quality in December and January.

The minimum temperature recorded at IMD’s Santacruz weather station was 20 degrees Celsius — 2.7 degrees above normal, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius — 1.6 above normal.

Mumbai also recorded high humidity at 89 per cent. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 29.1 degrees Celsius, a minimal drop from Monday, when it was 30.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau said cold wave conditions in north India were responsible for the drop. “Cool winds from the north or northerly winds are likely to cause drop in the temperature,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Of the 10 stations where System of Air Quality, Weather Forecasting and Research records air quality in Mumbai, two recorded moderate air quality — BKC at 125 and Andheri at 108.

