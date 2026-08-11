Maharashtra’s new anti-conversion law put to use for first time in Pune

The first FIR under Maharashtra’s new Freedom of Religion Act was registered by Pune city police within days of the law coming into force, against a 22-year-old man accused of asking his “wife”, who is a minor, to convert from her religion. Days later, police registered another case under the new law against a UK national and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder accused of trying to induce people to embrace Christianity at religious gatherings.

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026 was notified on July 31 and came into force on August 1. The first FIR was registered on August 5 against the 22-year-old man, who is from Uttar Pradesh, after he allegedly asked a minor with whom he was in a relationship to convert from her religion, police said.

Senior Inspector Amol More told The Indian Express that the man has been booked under Sections 3 and 9(2) of the Act. Section 3 prohibits a person from converting or attempting to convert, or aiding or abetting conversion, through means including coercion, fraud, allurement, misrepresentation, force, threat or undue influence.

Section 9(2) provides for imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh where the offence under Section 3 involves a minor.

The police have also invoked provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the alleged victim is a minor. The accused has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody, More said.

According to police, the accused and the minor are from the same village in Uttar Pradesh. The two entered into a relationship and subsequently moved to Karnataka and then Pune, the officer said.

Police have alleged that the man asked the minor to convert. The FIR and investigation will establish the circumstances and the means allegedly used to attempt the conversion.

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Days later, Pune city police registered a second case under the new Act against an OCI cardholder from the UK. Police alleged that the man attempted to induce people to embrace Christianity at religious gatherings.

An officer said the OCI cardholder had participated in prayer meetings and other religious functions but was not permitted to preach or deliver religious discourses without the requisite permission. The police have registered a case under the new law based on the alleged activities.

The Act prohibits conversion through coercion, fraud, allurement, misrepresentation, force, threat or undue influence. It also contains provisions relating to conversion linked to marriage or a promise of marriage. It requires a person intending to convert to give prior notice to the district magistrate and permits complaints by specified relatives of the person who has allegedly been converted.

The law also places the burden of proving that a conversion was voluntary on the person conducting the conversion. It provides for enhanced punishment in cases involving minors, women, members of Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes and persons of unsound mind.

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The law was passed by the Maharashtra Legislature earlier this year and subsequently received the President’s assent before being notified by the state government on July 31.

The legislation had triggered a political debate when it was introduced. The ruling Mahayuti alliance backed it, while the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Samajwadi Party opposed it. Shiv Sena (UBT) supported the Bill.