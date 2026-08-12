Maharashtra’s Mahayuti government clears Rs 18 crore loan for sugar mill linked to BJP MLA

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved an Rs 18 crore loan from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for a sugar factory linked to BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, continuing a recent run of state approvals for financial assistance to cooperatives associated with leaders of the ruling Mahayuti.
The loan is for Killari’s Shri Nilkantheshwar Sugar Factory and will be used for capital expenditure and working capital. Following the Cabinet approval, the proposal will be forwarded to the NCDC.
The factory had approached the Commissioner of Sugar, Pune, seeking the loan. The Cabinet approved the proposal with a specific rider that it be treated as a special case.
“Approval has been given on the condition that this proposal is treated as a special case, will not be considered a precedent, and is strictly a one-off instance,” a cooperative department official said.
This is the third occasion on which a cooperative linked to the MLA from Ausa has received state approval for an NCDC loan. His Shetkari Cooperative Sugar Mill was earlier sanctioned NCDC loans of Rs 50 crore in August 2023 and Rs 22.97 crore in July 2024.
The latest approval comes against the backdrop of financial guarantees extended by the state to cooperative sugar mills whose office bearers or directors have political links to the ruling alliance.
Earlier this year, the state sanctioned loan guarantees totalling Rs 768.19 crore to five cooperative sugar mills in Kolhapur, Sangli and Ahilyanagar.
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These included Rs 114 crore for Bhogawati Cooperative Sugar Mill in Kolhapur, run by a panel backed by Rahul Patil, who moved from Congress to NCP in August 2025.
Dudhganga Vedganga Cooperative Sugar Mill in Kolhapur received a Rs 261.80 crore guarantee. Its chairman, K P Patil, switched from Shiv Sena (UBT) to NCP in May 2025.
Tatyasaheb Kore Warna Cooperative Sugar Mill in Kolhapur received a Rs 139.63 crore guarantee. Jan Surajya Shakti MLA Vinay Kore, whose party is an ally of the BJP, is a director on its board.
Dr G D Bapu Lad Cooperative Sugar Mill in Sangli received a Rs 72.56 crore guarantee. Its chairman Sharad Lad moved from NCP (SP) to the BJP in October 2025.
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Mula Cooperative Sugar Mill in Ahilyanagar received a Rs 180.20 crore guarantee. Its former chairman and Shiv Sena (UBT) minister Shankarrao Gadakh quit the party in November 2025 and now works with his regional Krantikari Shetkari Party.
The latest decision adds to the state government’s financial support for the politically connected cooperative sugar sector, while the Cabinet has specifically described the Killari factory’s loan as an exception.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
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Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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