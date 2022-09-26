scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Maharashtra’s industrial leadership and work culture cannot ever be compromised, says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

After the exit of Vedanta-Foxconn to Gujarat, the state government finds itself confronted with plenty of questions.

Emphasising the importance of Mumbai and Pune's Metropolitan Regional Development Authority's role in expediting infrastructure projects, Fadnavis said, "We have to fast-track projects within time frames." (File photo)

Maharashtra will once again emerge as the number one industrial state and all stakeholders should unite towards that common goal as the state’s industrial leadership and work culture cannot ever be compromised, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday.

After the exit of Vedanta-Foxconn to Gujarat, the state government finds itself confronted with plenty of questions. But brushing aside the loss, Fadnavis is touring the state as state leadership reckons it will have to invest in confidence-building exercises.

At a function, Fadnavis said: “Maharashtra’s number one industrial position is natural. All stakeholders will have to unite and work towards making it the leading state. It will happen.”

“India’s five trillion dollar economy cannot become a reality without Maharashtra’s one trillion dollar achievement,” he added.

Other Reads |Maha Vikas Aghadi govt’s Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme under review

The state has already rolled out infrastructure projects which are in various stages of completion, Fadnavis said.

” The Navi Mumbai International Airport will become operational by 2024,” he said. Emphasising the importance of Mumbai and Pune’s Metropolitan Regional Development Authority’s role in expediting infrastructure projects, he said, “We have to fast-track projects within time frames.”

“The state has already established its leadership in startups. Of the total 18,000 startups, 15,000 are in Maharashtra. And 25 out of 100 Unicorns are in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

He said that Maharashtra was ranked fourth in foreign direct investment (FDI) during 2013-14 and rose to first in the year 2017-18 under the BJP rule. The deputy chief minister said there is a need to bring more investments in Fintech. The infrastructure growth in Mumbai and Pune will set an example for others, he added.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:14:37 pm
