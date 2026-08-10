Maharashtra’s ‘frivolous’ rebuff to Congress’ plea against Special Public Security law, Bombay High Court judge recuses self

Justice Gautam A Ankhad of the Bombay High Court has recused himself from hearting Congress plea on Maharashtra Special Public Security (MSPS) Act. (File photo)

Justice Gautam A Ankhad, a judge at the Bombay High Court, on Monday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), challenging the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra Special Public Security (MSPS) Act. The plea claims that the law would “suppress constitutionally protected peaceful and legitimate dissent”. The Maharashtra government has sought the dismissal of the “frivolous” plea.

According to the government, the legislation, passed by the Assembly in July last year and assented to by the President in December, seeks to “provide for effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisations or similar organisations.”