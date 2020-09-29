Maharashtra’s first govt music college to be named after Deenanath Mangeshkar

The college will be named after Mangeshkar’s father and renowned musician Deenanath Mangeshkar. (Photo: Express archive)

On the occasion of singer Lata Mangeshkar’s 91st birthday on Monday, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced plans to start Maharashtra’s first government music college in Mumbai.

The college will be named after Mangeshkar’s father and renowned musician Deenanath Mangeshkar, he added. “The Mangeshkar family has a legacy in music. Under their guidance, singers and musicians will be nurtured. Their aspiration to nurture new artistes will be supported by the state government. This is a gift to Lata didi on her birthday from the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” said Samant.

The college will be set up under the guidance of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and with efforts made by Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, he added.

