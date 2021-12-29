Maharashtra’s debt rose by Rs 1.64 lakh cr in two years of MVA rule: Mungantiwar

Continuing with his attack on the MVA government, he said, “This winter session was the first that took place without the presence of the chief minister.” (File)

The state’s debt has risen to Rs 6.16 lakh crore in the last two years reflecting the poor planning and financial indiscipline on part of the MVA government, former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Wednesday.

Mungantiwar said, “When the BJP came to power in Maharashtra in 2014, it inherited a debt of Rs 2.94 lakh crore. After five years’ tenure in 2019, the total debt stood at Rs 4.51 lakh crore. Which means the total debt added was Rs 1.57 lakh crore.”

Whereas, in just two years of taking the charge of state government, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has added Rs 1.64 lakh crore debt, taking the total debt of state from Rs 4.51 lakh crore to Rs 6.15 lakh crore,” the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said while addressing mediapersons at party headquarters in Mumbai.

Continuing with his attack on the MVA government, he said, “This winter session was the first that took place without the presence of the chief minister.”

Accusing the state government of political highhandedness, he said, “MVA wears the mask of democracy. But its conduct is dictatorial. The manner in which they bulldozed the important University Bill was shocking.”