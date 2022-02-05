Maharashtra’s Covid caseload drops to 13,840

WITH THE flattening of the pandemic curve in the third wave, the state’s Covid-19 caseload dropped to 13,840 on Friday with 81 deaths.

Active Covid cases in the state have dropped by 41% in the last seven days.

Friday’s numbers were a drop of 9.25 per cent from 15,252 a day ago.

With the gradual drop, the active cases which were 2,44,344 on January 29 fell to 1,44,011 on February 4.

A day after recording 827 cases on Thursday, the daily caseload in Mumbai rose marginally to 846 on Friday.

Compared to Thursday, when 36,082 tests were conducted, the testing increased to 44,323 on Friday.

This lowered the test positivity rate (TPR) —the number of positive cases detected out of the total tests conducted — to 1.90% from 2.29% on Thursday.

There are a total of 7,135 active Covid patients in Mumbai. Out of the 23,429 beds, 1,691 are occupied. Of the 3,043 ICU beds, 593 are occupied in Mumbai.