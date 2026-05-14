Maharashtra’s austerity push begins with Fadnavis riding EV bike to Vidhan Bhawan

Amid the West Asia crisis and PM Modi’s call to conserve fuel, the Maharashtra government caps AC temperatures at 24-26°C, cuts official convoys, curbs big events and asks officials to use public transport and video conferencing.

Written by: Shubhangi Khapre, Alok Deshpande
5 min readMay 14, 2026 02:05 PM IST
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rode an electric motorcycle from his official residence Varsha to Vidhan BhawanChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rode an electric motorcycle from his official residence Varsha to Vidhan Bhawan (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

H:

S:

SHUBHANGI KHAPRE AND ALOK DESHPANDE

MUMBAI

As Maharashtra rolled out a series of austerity measures aimed at cutting fuel consumption and reducing foreign exchange outflow amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rode an electric motorcycle from his official residence Varsha to Vidhan Bhawan in a symbolic show of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for restraint in fuel use and government spending.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rode an electric motorcycle from his official residence Varsha to Vidhan Bhawan with minister Ashish Shelar riding pillion, in what he described as a symbolic endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel and foreign exchange amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Wearing a helmet and accompanied by a drastically reduced security convoy, Fadnavis said the motorcycle ride was intended to “set an example” and signal the state government’s commitment to curbing unnecessary expenditure and fuel consumption.

“I took to motorcycle from Varsha to Vidhan Bhawan today to symbolically convey my government’s support to PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to save fuel and foreign exchange,” Fadnavis told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan. “My government is committed to taking measures to save expenses on fuel and foreign exchange. We have drastically reduced our convoy by more than 50 per cent.”

The symbolic gesture came hours before the Maharashtra government issued a detailed set of austerity and energy conservation measures. The directives, issued by Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, asked government offices to maximise the use of natural light, switch off unnecessary lights and appliances, and maintain air-conditioning temperatures between 24°C and 26°C.

The government has also decided that no bike or vehicle rallies will be permitted by police authorities. Departments have been instructed to reduce fuel consumption, encourage carpooling and public transport, and increase the use of electric vehicles. Senior officials have also been advised to use metro, local trains or buses at least once a week.

Story continues below this ad

Apart from restricting foreign tours of ministers and government officials for the next six months, the state has also decided to curb expensive government programmes and advertisements. Fadnavis said a large event scheduled in Satara on Friday for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana would go ahead as preparations had already been completed, but similar events would subsequently face restrictions.

The government has also recommended increasing the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG), encouraging hotels and restaurants to shift to PNG, modifying menus in government canteens, anganwadis, hospitals and hostels, and promoting the use of groundnut and mustard oil over palm and soybean oil.

In the agriculture sector, the state plans to promote natural and organic farming while discouraging excessive use of chemical fertilisers. Administrative departments have additionally been directed to avoid appointing consultants for the next six months and rely more on video conferencing for meetings, seminars and training sessions. Universities and colleges have also been asked to follow the guidelines.

Fadnavis also hit out at opposition parties for criticising Modi’s appeal and questioning the Prime Minister’s upcoming foreign tour.

Story continues below this ad

“The opposition’s attack on PM for going on foreign tour is extremely foolish,” Fadnavis said. “When PM appealed people to save fuel it was not a blanket ban on anything. What he meant was everybody should exercise restraint and wherever possible avoid foreign tours or any such tour which is not necessary.”

“When PM visits abroad for official tour it is for strategic alliance and economic interest of country. The nation benefits from such tours,” he added.

Referring to the global uncertainty arising from the West Asia conflict, Fadnavis said several countries had imposed similar restrictions in the past. “Why should it be seen as inconvenience? If we cannot make little adjustments for six months, less said the better,” he said.

Maharashtra’s austerity measures

Fuel & travel curbs

  • Foreign tours of ministers and officials to be restricted
  • Government convoys to be reduced
  • Officials encouraged to use metro, local trains and buses
  • Push for carpooling and electric vehicles
  • No bike or vehicle rallies to be permitted

Power saving measures

Story continues below this ad
  • AC temperatures capped at 24-26°C
  • Offices asked to maximise natural light
  • Unnecessary lights and appliances to be switched off
  • Greater use of video conferencing for meetings and seminars

Government spending cuts

  • Restrictions on large government events
  • Limits on advertisements and expensive activities
  • Departments told to avoid appointing consultants for six months

Energy & food measures

  • Push to increase use of PNG
  • Hotels and restaurants encouraged to shift to PNG
  • Government canteens, hospitals and hostels asked to prefer groundnut and mustard oil over palm and soybean oil

Agriculture push

  • Promotion of natural and organic farming
  • Reduced dependence on chemical fertilisers
  • Soil-testing based crop guidance to farmers

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments