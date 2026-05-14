Maharashtra’s austerity push begins with Fadnavis riding EV bike to Vidhan Bhawan

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SHUBHANGI KHAPRE AND ALOK DESHPANDE

MUMBAI

As Maharashtra rolled out a series of austerity measures aimed at cutting fuel consumption and reducing foreign exchange outflow amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rode an electric motorcycle from his official residence Varsha to Vidhan Bhawan in a symbolic show of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for restraint in fuel use and government spending.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rode an electric motorcycle from his official residence Varsha to Vidhan Bhawan with minister Ashish Shelar riding pillion, in what he described as a symbolic endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel and foreign exchange amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Wearing a helmet and accompanied by a drastically reduced security convoy, Fadnavis said the motorcycle ride was intended to “set an example” and signal the state government’s commitment to curbing unnecessary expenditure and fuel consumption.

“I took to motorcycle from Varsha to Vidhan Bhawan today to symbolically convey my government’s support to PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to save fuel and foreign exchange,” Fadnavis told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan. “My government is committed to taking measures to save expenses on fuel and foreign exchange. We have drastically reduced our convoy by more than 50 per cent.”

The symbolic gesture came hours before the Maharashtra government issued a detailed set of austerity and energy conservation measures. The directives, issued by Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, asked government offices to maximise the use of natural light, switch off unnecessary lights and appliances, and maintain air-conditioning temperatures between 24°C and 26°C.

The government has also decided that no bike or vehicle rallies will be permitted by police authorities. Departments have been instructed to reduce fuel consumption, encourage carpooling and public transport, and increase the use of electric vehicles. Senior officials have also been advised to use metro, local trains or buses at least once a week.

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Apart from restricting foreign tours of ministers and government officials for the next six months, the state has also decided to curb expensive government programmes and advertisements. Fadnavis said a large event scheduled in Satara on Friday for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana would go ahead as preparations had already been completed, but similar events would subsequently face restrictions.

The government has also recommended increasing the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG), encouraging hotels and restaurants to shift to PNG, modifying menus in government canteens, anganwadis, hospitals and hostels, and promoting the use of groundnut and mustard oil over palm and soybean oil.

In the agriculture sector, the state plans to promote natural and organic farming while discouraging excessive use of chemical fertilisers. Administrative departments have additionally been directed to avoid appointing consultants for the next six months and rely more on video conferencing for meetings, seminars and training sessions. Universities and colleges have also been asked to follow the guidelines.

Fadnavis also hit out at opposition parties for criticising Modi’s appeal and questioning the Prime Minister’s upcoming foreign tour.

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“The opposition’s attack on PM for going on foreign tour is extremely foolish,” Fadnavis said. “When PM appealed people to save fuel it was not a blanket ban on anything. What he meant was everybody should exercise restraint and wherever possible avoid foreign tours or any such tour which is not necessary.”

“When PM visits abroad for official tour it is for strategic alliance and economic interest of country. The nation benefits from such tours,” he added.

Referring to the global uncertainty arising from the West Asia conflict, Fadnavis said several countries had imposed similar restrictions in the past. “Why should it be seen as inconvenience? If we cannot make little adjustments for six months, less said the better,” he said.

Maharashtra’s austerity measures

Fuel & travel curbs

Foreign tours of ministers and officials to be restricted

Government convoys to be reduced

Officials encouraged to use metro, local trains and buses

Push for carpooling and electric vehicles

No bike or vehicle rallies to be permitted

Power saving measures

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AC temperatures capped at 24-26°C

Offices asked to maximise natural light

Unnecessary lights and appliances to be switched off

Greater use of video conferencing for meetings and seminars

Government spending cuts

Restrictions on large government events

Limits on advertisements and expensive activities

Departments told to avoid appointing consultants for six months

Energy & food measures

Push to increase use of PNG

Hotels and restaurants encouraged to shift to PNG

Government canteens, hospitals and hostels asked to prefer groundnut and mustard oil over palm and soybean oil

Agriculture push