Maharashtra’s 1st satellite-tagged Olive Ridley turtle swims 250 km from state, may soon enter Gujarat waters

In the last two months, Prathama, the first Olive Ridley Sea turtle to be satellite tagged from the coast of Maharashtra, reached 250 kilometre north of Velas Beach in Ratnagiri district. Researchers said that as per the turtle’s current trajectory, it is likely to leave the state waters and move towards Diu in the next few days.

Five Turtles — Prathama, Savani (on January 25) Vanashree, Rewa and Laxmi (on February 13 and 16) — were tagged with platform transmitter terminals (PTTs), which were fitted with epoxy resin on the carapace (hard shell) of the turtle in Ratnagiri district.

Researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, and the Mangrove Foundation, an autonomous body under the state government, are monitoring the turtles’ movement to understand the migratory pattern of the solitary nesting turtles that are found along the coast of Maharashtra.

Tagged and released from Anjarle beach, Savani nested (laid eggs) for the second time at the Kelshi beach and is currently 101 km north from the Anjarle beach.

Also read | Maharashtra’s first satellite tagged Olive Ridley turtle journeys 75 km south of the state coastline

All the tagged sea turtles are currently in the nearshore waters, within 100 km from the shoreline, and are yet to travel into deep sea.

While Prathama and Savani journeyed to the north from Ratnagiri district, the two others —Vanashree (74 km) and Rewa (156km) — are journeying to the south, said researchers. However, contact was lost with Laxmi, the fifth turtle to be tagged and it is suspected that this is either because the transmitter is malfunctioning or the turtle has died.

The researchers believe that the turtles are likely to remain in the nearshore or shallow waters waiting for the ocean currents in order to begin their journey into the deep sea further down to Lakshadweep or drift towards Oman and the Somali coastline and return later this year in October-November to the nearshore waters.

It is currently suspected that sea turtles navigate to the Middle East and Pakistan after laying eggs in Maharashtra. The Olive Ridley turtles are considered to be the most abundant sea turtles in the world, with sporadic nesting in Maharashtra, Goa and the offshore Andaman Islands. In Maharashtra, sporadic nesting is recorded across three districts in the southernmost region of the state — Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. In these three, the highest number of nests and hatchlings are recorded in the three beaches of Guhagar, Velas and Anjarle in Ratnagiri district. These three beaches also hold an annual Turtle festival in March, a potential hatching period of the Olive Ridley turtles, when juvenile turtles break the eggshell and crawl towards the sea.