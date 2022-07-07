Maharashtra: Amid surge in Covid cases, spike in recovery and doubling rates

AMID A surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, there has been no Covid-related death in Mumbai in the past 22 days.

For the second day, the number of new Covid cases in the city was below 700. A day after reporting 659 cases, the city reported 695 cases on Wednesday.

The recovery rate has reached 98 per cent while the doubling time has also increased to 836 days. The number of active cases also dropped to 5,600. “I have observed that in recent Covid cases, patients’ health is getting better in 48 to 72 hours. Nobody has required remdesivir or immunotherapy. Patients are not reporting major complications. So, the good thing is that vaccination has helped everyone,” said Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant-internal medicine at Global Hospital, Parel.

Meanwhile, the state registered 3,142 new cases and seven Covid-related deaths on Wednesday. After June 29, this is the first time that the state reported seven Covid-related deaths.