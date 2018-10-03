Maharashtra: 154 patients enrol for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

The scheme aims to target over 10 crore families based on SECC (Socio-Economic Caste Census) database. The scheme aims to target over 10 crore families based on SECC (Socio-Economic Caste Census) database.

In the week since the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) was launched in Maharashtra, state records show that 154 beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme across all districts, at a cost of Rs 1 crore to the government so far.

The PMJAY has empanelled 79 government hospitals in Maharashtra. The scheme, launched under the name Ayushman Bharat, covers 83 lakh beneficiaries and provides 1,300 medical procedures with a cap of Rs 5 lakh.

Across India, over 10 crore families are eligible for the health insurance scheme.

Data from the state government shows that most procedures, for which patients have registered under the scheme in the past week, pertain to dengue treatment, osteotomy, lower respiratory tract infection, kidney stone, chronic renal failure, oncology (chemotherapy), angioplasty, hysterectomy, prostrate enlargement and spinal fusion procedure.

In Maharashtra, the PMJAY will run parallel to the state’s existing health insurance scheme, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) in a hybrid model, similar to Gujarat and Rajasthan. MPJAY currently runs on an insurance model and covers 2.25 crore people in the state, providing a medical insurance up till Rs 1.5 lakh in 492 empanelled hospitals. The 83 lakh beneficiaries who cross the Rs 1.5 lakh threshold during treatment will be treated through a trust set up by the state government. “We expect an additional cost of Rs 500 crore through the hybrid model,” Sudhakar Shinde, CEO of MJPJAY, had said.

The state government is also formulating guidelines for patients undergoing hip and knee replacements under the scheme. So far, no patient has registered for these procedures. Private hospitals, currently kept out of the scheme, will be roped in by the end of the year across the state. “The tender for MJPJAY will end in December. Maharashtra government plans to renew tender conditions for the insurance scheme to increase coverage from the existing Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh,” Shinde added.

Currently, Maharashtra government pays a premium of Rs 690 per family to insurance company for 971 procedures.

The lack of private participation has, however, limited options for patients seeking super-specialty procedures.

In Akola district, for instance, where two government hospitals are registered — Government Medical College and Women’s Hospital — not a single surgery under the new scheme has been registered in a week. “Women’s hospital

does not offer high-end procedures that will cost beyond

Rs 1.5 lakh. We mostly cater to delivery cases. So, we do not have any beneficiary under that,” said district civil surgeon Dr Aarti Kulwal.

The situation is similar in Nandurbar. “Hospitals have been sensitised, but it will take time before pre-authorisations begin. We have started the procedure,” said civil surgeon, Dr Raghunath Bhoe.

