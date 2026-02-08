Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes tomorrow for 12 Zilla Parishads, 125 Panchayat Samitis

In total, the local body polls registered a voter turnout of around 52 percent. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will begin at 10 am on Monday. The Zila Parishad polls, which were held on a sombre note following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are seen as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli. While local leaders lauded the grassroots-level coordination as a “tribute to Ajit dada“, the top leadership remained cautious.
Voter turnout: The local body polls clocked a voter turnout of around 52 per cent and the polling was marred by verbal clashes between workers of different parties, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.
What’s at stake: The election results will decide the fate of 2,624 candidates who contested for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes, and 342 for the Other Backward Classes.
