Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes tomorrow for 12 Zilla Parishads, 125 Panchayat Samitis

In total, the local body polls registered a voter turnout of around 52 percent.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will begin at 10 am on Monday. The Zila Parishad polls, which were held on a sombre note following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are seen as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli. While local leaders lauded the grassroots-level coordination as a “tribute to Ajit dada“, the top leadership remained cautious.

Voter turnout: The local body polls clocked a voter turnout of around 52 per cent and the polling was marred by verbal clashes between workers of different parties, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Story continues below this ad What’s at stake: The election results will decide the fate of 2,624 candidates who contested for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes, and 342 for the Other Backward Classes. Live Updates Feb 8, 2026 07:42 PM IST Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bogus voting -- 9 booked, fake Aadhaar and voting cards seized At least nine persons have been booked in separate cases of bogus voting during the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections in Pune district, police said. In one incident, citizens nabbed a group of six persons, including a woman, on suspicion of bogus voting at a polling centre at Jogeshwari Vidyalaya in Kesnand between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday. Election officials checked the suspects at the spot and informed the police after allegedly recovering fake Aadhaar cards and voting cards from them. The suspects were taken into custody for investigation. Read more Feb 8, 2026 07:15 PM IST Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: 2,624 candidates fight for 1,462 seats The election results will decide the fate of 2,624 candidates who contested for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes, and 342 for the Other Backward Classes. Feb 8, 2026 07:08 PM IST Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: List of districts where polls were held The districts that went to polls were Pune , Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur. The NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli. Feb 8, 2026 06:53 PM IST Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: A litmus test for NCP factions The Zila Parishad polls, which were held on a sombre note following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are seen as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli. While local leaders lauded the grassroots-level coordination as a “tribute to Ajit dada“, the top leadership remained cautious. Feb 8, 2026 06:24 PM IST Hi and welcome to Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 live blog. The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will begin at 10 am tomorrow. The local body polls which were postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, would serve as a litmus test for the NCP factions. Stay tuned here for updates on Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election

