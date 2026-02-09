Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026 Winners: Full Ward-Wise List

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Result 2026 Ward-wise winners: The Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results will be declared today, with the counting of votes starting at 10 am. The rural local body polls, which were postponed to February 7 following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will serve as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested as allies in in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli.

Maharashtra ZP, Panchayat Samiti Election Results LIVE: Check Ward-wise Result here

The local body polls clocked a voter turnout of around 52 per cent and the results will decide the fate of 2,624 candidates who contested for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes, and 342 for the Other Backward Classes.