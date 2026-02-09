Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026 Winners: Full Ward-Wise List

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026 winners: Check the full ward-wise winners list for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Latur and Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv districts as counting ends.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 11:53 AM IST
zila parishadThe local body polls clocked a voter turnout of around 52 per cent. (Express photo by Akash Patil)
Make us preferred source on Google

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Result 2026 Ward-wise winners: The Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results will be declared today, with the counting of votes starting at 10 am. The rural local body polls, which were postponed to February 7 following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will serve as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested as allies in in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli.

Maharashtra ZP, Panchayat Samiti Election Results LIVE: Check Ward-wise Result here

The local body polls clocked a voter turnout of around 52 per cent and the results will decide the fate of 2,624 candidates who contested for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes, and 342 for the Other Backward Classes.

Watch this space for full list of winners as results are declared

Raigad Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Story continues below this ad
Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Sangli Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Solapur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Kolhapur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Story continues below this ad
Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Parbhani Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Dharashiv Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Latur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winners List

Ward Candidate Party Votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Citing rules, PMO tells Lok Sabha Secretariat: No questions on PM CARES, relief, defence funds
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement