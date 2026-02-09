Despite weak showing in Zilla Parishad polls, Congress signals intent to go solo in Maharashtra

Despite a largely underwhelming performance in the Zilla Parishad elections, results of which were declared Monday, the Congress has signalled that it may chart an independent political course in Maharashtra, even as talks of realignments and mergers among other Opposition parties gather pace.

Of the 12 Zilla Parishads that went to polls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party only in Latur. While the party improved its performance in Latur, Kolhapur and Sangli, it failed to open its account in key districts such as Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

In Sangli, the Congress is expected to share power with the NCP(SP), which emerged as the single largest party. In Kolhapur, where the Congress finished second, it is set to play the role of the principal Opposition in the Zilla Parishad. Despite its position as the largest party in Latur, the Congress is unlikely to secure the post of Zilla Parishad president as the ruling Mahayuti is expected to cross the majority mark.