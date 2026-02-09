Despite weak showing in Zilla Parishad polls, Congress signals intent to go solo in Maharashtra

Despite a largely underwhelming performance in the Zilla Parishad elections, results of which were declared Monday, the Congress has signalled that it may chart an independent political course in Maharashtra, even as talks of realignments and mergers among other Opposition parties gather pace.
Of the 12 Zilla Parishads that went to polls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party only in Latur. While the party improved its performance in Latur, Kolhapur and Sangli, it failed to open its account in key districts such as Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
In Sangli, the Congress is expected to share power with the NCP(SP), which emerged as the single largest party. In Kolhapur, where the Congress finished second, it is set to play the role of the principal Opposition in the Zilla Parishad. Despite its position as the largest party in Latur, the Congress is unlikely to secure the post of Zilla Parishad president as the ruling Mahayuti is expected to cross the majority mark.
“The Congress contested the local self-government elections across the state independently to expand its ideology and organisational base. In some places, alliances or fronts were formed at the local level after assessing the political situation. Since these elections belong to grassroots workers, they should be given maximum opportunities, which is not possible when alliances are formed. The people have given a positive mandate to Congress’s ideology in these elections,” Sapkal said, adding that the party has emerged as the largest Opposition force in the state.
Sources within the Congress have indicated that the party is prepared to go solo in Maharashtra, with an eye on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
“We cannot go with the BJP, that’s for sure. As far as the issue of merger between the two NCPs is concerned, we haven’t talked about it nor anything has been informed to us. There is still time until 2029, and decisions will be taken after assessing the political situation then,” Sapkal said.
Explaining the party’s evolving electoral strategy, Sapkal pointed to recent shifts in alliance politics. He said that while the Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed under specific circumstances in 2019 and the Congress contested the 2024 Assembly elections as part of the alliance, the approach differed in local body polls.
“However, in the local self-government elections, Congress contested independently in many places. The Congress party also brought new allies such as the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, OBC Bahujan Aghadi, and RSP on board. In these elections, Congress has emerged as the largest Opposition party in the state,” he said.
