Maharashtra Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Key details on counting date, time, where to check district-wise results

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP), Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Polling for 12 Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and 125 Panchayat Samitis in 12 districts of Maharashtra took place on Saturday. The districts that went to polls were Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur.
The State Election Commission of Maharashtra announced the election for these bodies on January 13, and the Supreme Court had granted only a two-week extension beyond January 31 for these polls.
However, following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, the state government declared mourning from January 28 to January 30. Owing to this, the polling body postponed the election from February 5 to 7.
In an effort to encourage higher turnout, the state government had declared a public holiday in the concerned constituencies. After the declaration of results, the Model Code of Conduct will cease in the areas concerned, and the names of the elected members will be published in the Government Gazette by February 11, 2026, the State Election Commission said.
The counting of votes will take place at 10 am on Monday (February 9).
After the declaration of results on Monday, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will end in the concerned areas. The SEC said it will publish the names of the elected members in the Government Gazette by February 11, 2026.
The total number of seats in ZPs across Maharashtra is 731, of which 369 are reserved for women, Scheduled Caste (83), Scheduled Tribes (25), and OBCs (191). The total number of seats in the Panchayat Samiti is 1,462. Of these, 731 are reserved for women, SC (166), ST (38) and OBC (342).
The campaign remained largely sombre following the sudden death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. Both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction have fielded candidates together, with many NCP (SP) nominees contesting using the NCP’s clock symbol.
Even Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis distanced himself from active campaigning. He was scheduled to begin campaigning in Konkan on Jan 28, but those plans were shelved after Pawar’s death. Instead, state ministers and local MLAs from the BJP reached out to the voters.
The electorate includes 1.07 crore men, 1.02 crore women, and 473 others. Voters will decide the outcome for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats.
A video that went viral from Solapur district showed a 14-year-old boy, son of candidate Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, standing inside a polling booth and pressing an EVM button at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj. Mohite Patil said the boy wanted to see the voting process.
In another case, officials ordered a probe after Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Bhumre took his minor son into the EVM booth in Paithan taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. A video showed both their fingers marked with ink. District collector Dilip Swami ordered an inquiry after the video circulated on social media.
