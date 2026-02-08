Maharashtra Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Key details on counting date, time, where to check district-wise results

Voters queue up to move in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections in Khed Shivapur village near Pune. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP), Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Polling for 12 Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and 125 Panchayat Samitis in 12 districts of Maharashtra took place on Saturday. The districts that went to polls were Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur.

The State Election Commission of Maharashtra announced the election for these bodies on January 13, and the Supreme Court had granted only a two-week extension beyond January 31 for these polls.

However, following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, the state government declared mourning from January 28 to January 30. Owing to this, the polling body postponed the election from February 5 to 7.