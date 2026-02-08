Maharashtra Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: When, Where and How to Check district-wise, ward-wise vote counting

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP), Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: The voting for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election concluded on Saturday (February 7) with a reported voter turnout of around 67 per cent till 5:30 pm.
The districts that went to polls were Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur. A total of 2.09 crore people were eligible to vote in these elections, out of which 1.07 crore were men and 1.02 crore were women.
Following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, the state government declared mourning from January 28 to January 30. Owing to the this, the State Election Commission of Maharashtra postponed the elections from February 5 to 7.
The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will be held on February 9. The process will begin at 10 am.
After the Maharashtra government declared mourning for Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the State Election Commission postponed the election to February 7 and the counting from February 7 to 9.
A total of 2,624 candidates are contesting for 731 zilla parishad seats, of which 369 are reserved for women, 83 for Scheduled Castes, 25 for Scheduled Tribes and 191 for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes and 342 for the Other Backward Classes.
The polling on Saturday was peaceful and there were some complaints relating to bogus voting or “errors” in EVMs. However, in Wadgaon Haveli area of Karad taluka (Satara district), BJP and NCP workers indulged in a verbal duel following allegations of bogus voting. Police intervened and defused the situation in the polling station area.
Similar scenes were reported in Parbhani district. In Dharashiv district, a purported audio clip of a former Shiv Sena minister containing conversations regarding distribution of money among voters went viral, stirring controversy.
In Balgavde village of Sangli district, as many as 2,200 voters boycotted polling to protest the felling of around 15,000 trees for a solar energy project.
Happening soon after Ajit Pawar’s death, the elections are being viewed as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested in an alliance in their strongholds in western Maharashtra.
Following the tragedy, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, along with senior leaders, decided not to campaign, leaving the polls to local leaders.
