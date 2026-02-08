Maharashtra Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: When, Where and How to Check district-wise, ward-wise vote counting

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP), Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: The voting for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election concluded on Saturday (February 7) with a reported voter turnout of around 67 per cent till 5:30 pm.

The districts that went to polls were Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur. A total of 2.09 crore people were eligible to vote in these elections, out of which 1.07 crore were men and 1.02 crore were women.

Following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, the state government declared mourning from January 28 to January 30. Owing to the this, the State Election Commission of Maharashtra postponed the elections from February 5 to 7.