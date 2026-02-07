Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election 2026 Live Updates: Voting begins, Dy CM Sunetra Pawar among early voters

The counting of votes will begin at 10:00 am on February 9 at the respective locations. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election 2026 Live Updates: The voting for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will begin Saturday morning, February 7. A total of 2.09 crore people will vote in this election, out of which 1.07 crore are male, 1.02 crore are female, and the others are 473. The districts where the elections will take place are Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur.

The counting of votes will begin at 10 am on February 9 at the respective locations. The State Election Commission announced the election for these bodies on January 13, and the Supreme Court had granted only a two-week extension beyond January 31 for these polls. However, following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, the state government declared mourning from January 28 to January 30. Owing to this, the polling body postponed the election from February 5 to 7.

Story continues below this ad After the declaration of results, the Model Code of Conduct will cease in the concerned areas, and the names of the elected members will be published in the Government Gazette by February 11, 2026, the State Election Commission said. The total number of seats in ZPs across Maharashtra is 731, out of which 369 are reserved for women, Scheduled Caste (83), Scheduled Tribes (25), and OBCs (191). The total number of seats in the Panchayat Samiti is 1,462. Out of these, 731 are reserved for women, SC (166), ST (38) and OBC (342). Live Updates Feb 7, 2026 08:05 AM IST Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election 2026 Live Updates: Polling begins, Dy CM Sunetra Pawar among early voters Voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra has begun. Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar was among the early bird voters. She cast her vote in Katewadi, Baramati. Feb 7, 2026 07:32 AM IST Reservations cover over half seats in Maharashtra ZPs, Panchayat Samitis Reservations account for a significant share of seats in Maharashtra’s rural local bodies. Zilla Parishads have a total of 731 seats, of which 369 are reserved, including 83 for Scheduled Castes, 25 for Scheduled Tribes and 191 for OBCs, with women’s reservation cutting across categories. Panchayat Samitis have 1,462 seats, with 731 seats reserved. These include 166 seats for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes and 342 for OBCs, apart from the women’s quota. Feb 7, 2026 07:01 AM IST Counting for Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis to begin by 10 AM today Counting of votes for Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis elections across Maharashtra is being held today, beginning at 10 am at the designated centres. The polls were earlier rescheduled after the State Election Commission deferred voting in view of the three-day state mourning declared following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28. The elections, announced on January 13, were conducted under a tight timeline after the Supreme Court allowed only a two-week extension beyond the January 31 deadline. Polling, originally scheduled for February 5, was eventually held on February 7.

