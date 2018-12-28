Maharashtra Youth Congress chief demands pre-release show of The Accidental Prime Minister

THE MAHARASHTRA Youth Congress on Thursday wrote to the makers of The Accidental Prime Minister, demanding a special pre-release screening of the movie, while threatening to protest against its release if this was not done. The movie is scheduled for an official release on January 11.

In an letter to the movie’s producers, Bloom Art PTE, Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe-Patil said, “Looking at the movie’s trailer, it is understood that facts have been played with and have been presented in an incorrect manner with regards to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and the Congress party. This is being done to malign the party’s image which is unacceptable (sic).” He added, “It is desirable that you organise a special screening for our office bearers before the movie’s public distribution and release.”

Threatening to protest against the release if a prior special screening was not organised, Tambe-Patil said, “If there are factual errors and attempt to defame the party or its leaders that can only be concluded after such a screening, we’d demand that these be edited or deleted before releasing the movie.”

The Youth Congress leader has said that the party’s wing would be open to exercising the option of stopping the film’s screening in theatres across the country if this is not done.