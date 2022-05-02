Maharashtra: Youth ‘beaten up’ by police for keeping shop open after midnight

A shopkeeper at Aurangabad in Maharashtra was allegedly beaten up by police for keeping his shop open till late night last week.

In a CCTV video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, it can be seen a couple of policemen in civil clothes dragging a youth in a narrow passage of a building. The youth is first beaten with a police baton and later a police officer rains blows and punches on his face.

The video shows the date of the incident as April 25.

According to sources, the incident took place on the intervening night of April 24 and April 25. The youth runs a footwear store in the city’s Chowk area and his shop was open beyond the permissible time, they said.

The Chowk police, in whose station limits the incident took place, said no complaint was registered in the matter. “Since it was Ramzan time, our team was patrolling and spotted the shop open after it was past 12.30am. Our policemen asked the shopkeeper to shut the shop. However, the youth used abusive language and refused to follow the order. That is when our officers used force,” said a police officer.

A senior police officer said, “The incident came to light when the video surfaced online. But there is no complaint from anyone yet. Since the shop was shut later, no action was taken against the shopkeeper.”

Aurangabad police commissioner Nikhil Gupta said the police would check the veracity of the video.