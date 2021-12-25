Maharashtra: Yogi Adityanath, ISRO chairman among 4 to get SIES award

December 25, 2021 12:24:09 am
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan, Cardiac Surgeon and Chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Bengaluru and Udaiyalur Kalyanarama Bhagavathar will receive the SIES Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati National Eminence Award on December 25 at 6 pm at Sri Shanmukhananda Hall, King’s Circle.
The awards were instituted by the South Indian Education Society in 1998 in memory of the late Seer of Kanchi, Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, and are given in the fields of public leadership, community leadership, science and technology and social thinkers to those who had made outstanding contributions in the above four fields. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs.2.5 lakh, a citation, an ornamental lamp and a scroll. The award could not be presented last year due to pandemic, said V Shankar, president of SIES.
