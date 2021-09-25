To woo tourists, Maha govt plans monsoon tourism, beach shacks, local culinary fare

To give a boost to the tourism industry, the Aaditya Thackeray-led department is planning monsoon tourism along the state’s coastline, a five-star resort in Konkan’s beach-lined Sindhudurg, beach shacks, heritage tourism and local culinary fare among others.

Around the world, the tourism industry has been among the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to mediapersons, Thackeray said: “Given the Covid-19 pandemic, we are focusing on the non-fiscal aspect of the tourism department. We are working towards pitching our state’s tourism to international, domestic as well as inter and intra-state tourists. The long term aim and hope are to turn this into a revenue and employment generator department.”

Since last year, the department’s five major policies, the latest being agro-tourism, has been approved by the state Cabinet.

Another major policy that is awaiting is a framework to start beach shacks — similar to the ones found in Goa’s beaches — at eight beaches on Konkan coast.

Among others, the department plans to hold 20 mini-festivals, starting in November.

A three-day grape festival was held in Junnar, one of the tourism destinations in Maharashtra, in February.

Thackeray, along with senior department officials, also held a meeting with Hindi and Marathi film producers to discuss plans to showcase the industry’s achievements, famous screenplays and vintage posters either in a museum or as information centres for tourists.

For Mumbai, Thackeray said, “Works like cultural pathway from Dadar to Mahim, Gateway of India plaza, light shows, NYC’s Times Square-like events in Port Trust area, cycling tracks, conservation of forts like the one at Mahim as well as viewing decks at various points, including Girgaum and Malabar Hill, are in process.”