Maharashtra to introduce law recognising women as independent farmers; Bill likely in monsoon session

The Maharashtra government will introduce a new law in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature to grant women engaged in agriculture independent legal recognition as farmers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.
The proposed Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026 is aimed at creating a legal framework that would recognise women working in agriculture as farmers and expand their access to government schemes, institutional credit, subsidies, insurance and social security benefits.
Chairing a meeting at the CM’s residence to review the draft legislation, Fadnavis said the state needed a comprehensive policy framework to address structural barriers that prevent women working in agriculture from accessing state support.
According to the state government, women account for over 81 per cent of participation in the agriculture sector in Maharashtra, but most agricultural policies and welfare schemes remain linked to land ownership, resulting in a large number of women being excluded from benefits.
At present, women working on family-owned or community-owned agricultural land often do not qualify as farmers under existing frameworks. Similar exclusions affect women engaged in allied sectors such as fisheries, animal husbandry, poultry farming and forest produce collection.
The proposed law is expected to widen the definition of agriculture beyond conventional farming and include dairy farming, poultry, beekeeping, fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, floriculture, mushroom cultivation, agro-forestry and forest produce collection.
Officials said the government is also examining inclusion of landless farmers, tenant farmers, farm labourers, grazing-based livelihood workers and migrant agricultural labourers within the broader framework of the legislation.
The government is additionally planning a digital system that would allow women farmers access to crop loans, agricultural subsidies, seeds, fertilisers, crop insurance, extension services, storage, transport facilities and other social security schemes.
Water supply schemes
The Maharashtra government is planning to gradually shift all rural drinking water supply schemes in the state to solar power to reduce mounting electricity bill dues and prevent disruption in water supply, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.
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Chairing a meeting on the state’s rural drinking water policy at Varsha residence, Fadnavis directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for solarisation of all rural water supply schemes through the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency.
Officials said around 22,185 rural water supply schemes have been identified for solar infrastructure, of which 11,643 schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission already have solar systems included in their original project estimates.
Fadnavis said no water supply scheme in the state should shut down because of pending electricity dues and asked officials to ensure schemes meet the Centre’s norm of supplying 55 litres of drinking water per person per day.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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