Maharashtra to introduce law recognising women as independent farmers; Bill likely in monsoon session

Women account for over 81 per cent of participation in the agriculture sector in Maharashtra. (Express file photo)

The Maharashtra government will introduce a new law in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature to grant women engaged in agriculture independent legal recognition as farmers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

The proposed Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026 is aimed at creating a legal framework that would recognise women working in agriculture as farmers and expand their access to government schemes, institutional credit, subsidies, insurance and social security benefits.

Chairing a meeting at the CM’s residence to review the draft legislation, Fadnavis said the state needed a comprehensive policy framework to address structural barriers that prevent women working in agriculture from accessing state support.