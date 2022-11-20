‘Of 25,260 beneficiaries who migrated, all services under ICDS provided to 17,337 through Maha MTS’

Maharashtra has a high incidence of malnutrition cases where the Women and Child Development (WCD) department plays a critical role in ensuring adequate nutrients to children and women, especially those who are lactating and pregnant. During Covid-19, the department took initiatives to send ration at the doors of beneficiaries through their field soldiers—anganwadi workers. The department has garnered national appreciation for developing India’s first digital migrant tracking system. Rupsa Chakraborty spoke with Idzes Kundan, principal secretary, WCD.

Where does Maharashtra stand among other states in India in the eradication of malnutrition?

Being a big state with a huge proportion of population residing in urban areas and having a diverse geography, Maharashtra may not be compared with other states.

However, as it appears in National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) round that gains in women empowerment, women education and women income generation (proxy linkage to household decision taking) has not translated into expected reduction in malnutrition in the state.

If we compare NFHS-3, NFHS 4 and NFHS-5, rural areas have witnessed 11.4 per cent decline in percentage of stunted children (under five) whereas urban areas have seen decline of just 5.1 per cent. As per NFHS-5, 45.7 per cent pregnant women in the age group of 15-49 years who are anaemic has seen 3.6 per cent reduction in comparison with NFHS-4.

During Covid-19, there was a shortfall in the supply of meals to the needy children as all the anganwadi centres were closed. How did the department ensure they received nourishment?

The Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown suddenly interrupted the food supply system not only in Maharashtra but across the country. However, in Maharashtra, we took initiatives under Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Amrut Aahar Yojana—the flagship initiative of the Tribal Development Department (TDD) implemented in collaboration with ICDS Maharashtra where hot cooked meals were provided at beneficiaries’ homes by tiffin facility with the help of frontline workers. Also, we supplied direct beneficiary transfer and dry ration. We also initiated Tarang Suposit Maharashtracha (TSM)—an interactive voice response system. Through helpline, WhatsApp, chatbot and broadcast call, guidance was provided on nutrition, food, protecting pregnant women, breast-feeding and parenting.

During Covid-19, huge migration took place from urban to rural areas. What provisions were made in providing nutrition to those pregnant mothers and children?

The department has initiated Maharashtra Migration Tracking System (Maha MTS) with the aim to institute a mechanism of tracking migrant beneficiaries and ensuring portability of ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme) as well as ICPS (Integrated Child Protection Scheme) services to migrant beneficiaries at their destinations and assuring the continuity of services to those few family members who stay back. This is a one-of-a-kind initiative launched by a state government in India to ensure that migration does not lead to halting of entitlement delivery for the people, and that interoperability of critical schemes is guaranteed.

On pilot basis, the Maha MTS software was implemented in six districts—Amravati, Chandrapur, Palghar, Nandurbar, Jalna and one block of Gadchiroli. Out of the 25,260 beneficiaries who migrated, all services under ICDS were provided to 17,337. Now, from October 21, it has been implemented in all 36 districts.

Many tribal districts like Nandurbar, Gadchiroli and Amravati have high incidences of malnutrition and anemia. What is the state doing to address the issue?

For the malnourished children, the department is implementing a special programme called village child development committee (VCDC) at anganwadi centres—where severely acute malnourished (SAM) children are admitted on certification by medical staff. Such children are monitored and given special care for 12 weeks followed up by three monthly follow-ups. Also, an extra nutritious diet is given to the child. In case, if the child’s health deteriorates, the child is referred to the facility-based care called Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) where further treatment is provided.

Especially for tribal districts including Nandurbar, Gadchiroli and Amravati, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Amrut Aahar Yojana is being implemented under which there is a provision to provide one full hot cooked nutritious meal/food to the pregnant women and lactating mother in the tribal areas. Eggs and bananas are provided to children aged 6 months to 6 years on alternate days as a part of this scheme.

The WCD often faces budgetary restrictions in implementing child and mother welfare schemes. How is the department handling the financial need?

A cabinet decision was passed that 3 per cent of all District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) funds will be used for women and child related schemes in every district of Maharashtra. This means that at least Rs 460 crore will be made available for women and child related issues. On this line it is seen that all gram panchayats do not make budgetary provisions for women and child related works. Most gram panchayats in Maharashtra have a budget of Rs 1,50,000 on an average. Even if 10 per cent is ensured for women and child related work, it ensures a sumptuous amount. Similarly, the Urban development department has passed a resolution that 5 per cent of revenue of every urban local body minus the committed expenditure will be used for women and child related schemes.

