Maharashtra: Woman’s body returned to salt pit as family awaits forensic report; doctor says cannot conclude if she was raped

The forensic team at JJ Hospital said it cannot conclude if a woman from Nandurbar district, whose body was preserved by her family in a salt pit for 44 days, was raped.

“The body had semi-decomposed, which made it challenging to conclude if the sexual assault was conducted,” said a doctor from the forensic team of the hospital.

The woman was found hanging on August 1 in a hamlet located 20 km from her home. While the police had registered her death as suicide and a post-mortem conducted on the body at a district hospital had ruled out foul play, her father said she was raped by four men.

The family then decided to preserve the body in a salt pit until they get justice for her alleged rape and murder. On Thursday, the Nandurbar police had exhumed the body and brought it to JJ Hospital on Thursday for a second autopsy.

While the autopsy was conducted, the family on Friday sent the body back to Nandurbar for cremation. However, they later decided to wait longer until they get the second autopsy report. “We don’t want to burn the body, which holds evidence that my daughter was raped and murdered by four criminals. We will wait to see the autopsy report. If this report also gives a clean chit to the culprits, we will knock on the door of the higher authority,” the father of the deceased told The Indian Express. “I know that my daughter didn’t just take her own life,” he added.

An official from the hospital said, “There was a delay in the paperwork. We have handed over the autopsy report to the Dhadgaon police officials who accompanied the body.”

Gokul Avtade, Senior Police Inspector of Dhadgaon, told The Indian Express that he has not yet received the letter of the autopsy. “We have filed an FIR under Section 306 of IPC for abetment to suicide but as there was no evidence of rape, we couldn’t impose charge under Section 375. Later, the family demanded a second autopsy with which we complied,” he said.

Advertisement

The body was taken back to Dhadgaon in an ambulance accompanied by the police and a few village residents on Friday evening. The father, along with other villagers, was travelling in a separate vehicle that broke down mid-way. So, he is still stuck in Mumbai and instructed his relatives in Nandurbar to preserve the body.