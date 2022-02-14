Maharashtra: Woman killed in fight between 2 families over WhatsApp status

A 48-year old woman from Boisar in Palghar district died after she suffered grievous internal injuries in a fight that took place between two families on February 10, allegedly over a Whatsapp status put up by her college-going daughter, police said. Three people, including two women, have been arrested for culpable homicide and have been remanded to police custody.

The incident took place on Thursday in a chawl in Shivaji Nagar area of Boisar. Preeti Prasad, a 20-year-old college-going woman, had put up a WhatsApp status on her mobile phone which did not go down well with her 17-year-old friend who lives in the same neighbourhood, police said.

On February 10, the teenager, along with her mother, sister and brother, went to the Prasad residence in the evening to confront the 20-year-old woman. The confrontation escalated into a brawl in which Preeti’s mother, Lilavati Devi Prasad, suffered internal injuries on her ribs. She was rushed to a nearby government hospital where she died during treatment on the night of February 11. The police said the deceased woman had another medical issue too but it was the injury sustained in the fight that led to her death.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Boisar police registered an FIR under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the minor girl, her mother, brother and sister. “We arrested the mother, brother and sister over Saturday and Sunday. They were produced before a magistrate court and police have got their custody till February 15. I cannot disclose the Whatsapp status but there was no need for the minor to take it personally,” said inspector Suresh Kadam, head of Boisar police station.

Even though he refused to provide information even on the nature of the WhatsApp status, Kadam said there was “nothing specific in the status about the 17-year-old girl or anyone else”. The minor girl has been sent to a correction home.