Maharashtra woman loses Rs 15.22 lakh after clicking ‘work from home’ ad on Facebook

A 57-year-old woman from Maharashtra lost Rs 15.22 lakh after she clicked on a ‘work from home’ advertisement link on Facebook. An FIR was lodged at the Dombivali police station in Thane district on October 31 and the woman told the police that she was asked to purchase products on Amazon and promised a 40% commission on her investment.

The complainant is a homemaker from Dombivali. She told the police that she was scrolling through her Facebook account on September 18 when she came across an advertisement for “work from home”.

When she clicked on the link, she was redirected to the WhatsApp number of a woman. The woman identified herself as Maria De Leon and gave the complainant another number and said it is her senior’s phone number. When the complainant contacted the second mobile number, a person identified himself as Tain Lojoro and offered her a part time job.

As a part of the job, she had to buy Amazon products for which she was promised a 40% commission, the complainant told the police. The woman ended up spending Rs 15.22 lakh in the month of September. Later, the fraudsters asked her to pay Rs 3 lakh which she refused. The complainant initially tried to communicate with the fraudsters for a few days hoping they would return the money but finally approached the police.

Deputy bank manager in Mumbai loses Rs 2.53 lakh

A 28-year-old deputy bank manager in Mumbai fell prey to cyber fraud and lost Rs 2.53 lakh. An FIR has been registered by the Navghar police station on November 1. On October 23, the complainant saw an advertisement on his Instagram account. The advertisement read, “Hello, we are Flipkart, an investment company in partnership with Amazon. Urgently recruiting part-time/full-time employees, with a daily salary of around 1000-8000Rs”.

The man clicked on the link and received a WhatsApp message on his phone. The message asked the complainant to open a “work account” after clicking on the link that was provided. After the bank manager created a work account, he received another message where he was asked to join a Telegram account to receive tasks.

After creating the Telegram account he received another message which read, “You are welcome to join, I will now pull you into our task release group, the task release group will randomly update lucky tasks, and lucky tasks will get higher rewards.” After paying some amount and completing the first task, the complainant received another message which read, “Now please choose to complete your second task according to the actual situation. The personnel department will approve your employment application and refund your earnings for the day immediately. Regular employee will have more than 3888 rupees of commission sent to your account every day and you can repeat the same task.”

The complainant started investing money repeatedly to complete the tasks given to him and ended up paying Rs 2.53 lakh. When he asked for his money back, the accused asked him to invest more money after which he realised he was being cheated. The bank manager then approached the police.