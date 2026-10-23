Another doctor assaulted in Maharashtra, this time in front of 5 policemen

The slapping incident took place at the Wardha health centre, where Dr Shraddha Bhumre was on duty

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
2 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 12:57 PM IST
Maharashtra Doctor Assault: After signing the document, the man slapped the doctor (Screengrab from video)Maharashtra Doctor Assault: After signing the document, the man slapped the doctor (Screengrab from video)
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Maharashtra doctor assault: A woman doctor was allegedly slapped by a man brought by police for a medical examination at a primary health centre in Talegaon Shyamji Pant village in Maharashtra’s Wardha district, Ashti tehsil, triggering protests by the government medical officers. The incident occurred in front of police officers.

The Maharashtra doctor assault incident took place at the Wardha health centre, where Dr Shraddha Bhumre was on duty. Threatening an OPD shutdown, the doctors have demanded strict action against the accused and the police personnel accompanying him.

The incident has brought back memories of doctors’ assault at a Thane hospital in July 2026, renewing concerns over the safety of doctors on duty.

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The accused, identified as Qadir Ali Razzaq Ali, a resident of the same village with a history of multiple criminal cases, had been brought to the facility by police personnel for a medical examination before being produced at a court.

After the medical examination, police asked the accused to sign documents. After signing, he allegedly slapped Dr Bhumre, prompting the police personnel to restrain the man.

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The Maharashtra doctor’s assault has sparked anger among government medical officers. Members of the Gazetted Medical Officers’ Association met Wardha District Collector Vanmathi C and submitted a memorandum expressing their concerns.

The assault case has also been brought to the notice of the state-level association, MAGMO.

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The district association, after consultations with state-level representatives, alleged that the five police personnel accompanying the accused had failed to take adequate precautions to prevent the assault, raising concerns about negligence in the discharge of their duties.

The association has demanded that stringent criminal charges be invoked against the accused and that appropriate action be taken against the police personnel concerned. It has warned that outpatient department (OPD) services will remain shut until action is taken.

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Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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