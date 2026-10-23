Another doctor assaulted in Maharashtra, this time in front of 5 policemen

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Maharashtra doctor assault: A woman doctor was allegedly slapped by a man brought by police for a medical examination at a primary health centre in Talegaon Shyamji Pant village in Maharashtra’s Wardha district, Ashti tehsil, triggering protests by the government medical officers. The incident occurred in front of police officers.
The Maharashtra doctor assault incident took place at the Wardha health centre, where Dr Shraddha Bhumre was on duty. Threatening an OPD shutdown, the doctors have demanded strict action against the accused and the police personnel accompanying him.
The incident has brought back memories of doctors’ assault at a Thane hospital in July 2026, renewing concerns over the safety of doctors on duty.
The accused, identified as Qadir Ali Razzaq Ali, a resident of the same village with a history of multiple criminal cases, had been brought to the facility by police personnel for a medical examination before being produced at a court.
After the medical examination, police asked the accused to sign documents. After signing, he allegedly slapped Dr Bhumre, prompting the police personnel to restrain the man.
The Maharashtra doctor’s assault has sparked anger among government medical officers. Members of the Gazetted Medical Officers’ Association met Wardha District Collector Vanmathi C and submitted a memorandum expressing their concerns.
The assault case has also been brought to the notice of the state-level association, MAGMO.
The district association, after consultations with state-level representatives, alleged that the five police personnel accompanying the accused had failed to take adequate precautions to prevent the assault, raising concerns about negligence in the discharge of their duties.
The association has demanded that stringent criminal charges be invoked against the accused and that appropriate action be taken against the police personnel concerned. It has warned that outpatient department (OPD) services will remain shut until action is taken.