Another doctor assaulted in Maharashtra, this time in front of 5 policemen

Maharashtra doctor assault: A woman doctor was allegedly slapped by a man brought by police for a medical examination at a primary health centre in Talegaon Shyamji Pant village in Maharashtra’s Wardha district, Ashti tehsil, triggering protests by the government medical officers. The incident occurred in front of police officers.

The Maharashtra doctor assault incident took place at the Wardha health centre, where Dr Shraddha Bhumre was on duty. Threatening an OPD shutdown, the doctors have demanded strict action against the accused and the police personnel accompanying him.

The incident has brought back memories of doctors’ assault at a Thane hospital in July 2026, renewing concerns over the safety of doctors on duty.