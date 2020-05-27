Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
COVID19

Maharashtra: Woman dies while waiting to board Shramik train to UP

Officials said the deceased, Vidhotma Surendra Shukla, was a homemaker. The family of five, including the deceased, are residents of Nalasopara.

| Mumbai | Published: May 27, 2020 3:57:52 am
migrant woman dies, Shramik train, UP migrant dies, Maharashtra news, Indian express news The police have registered an accidental death report. (Represetational)

A 58-year-old woman died on Tuesday while waiting for her turn to board a Shramik special train to Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh from Vasai railway station. She, along with her four family members, were waiting in a queue at Suncity ground in Vasai, when she collapsed and died.

Officials said the deceased, Vidhotma Surendra Shukla, was a homemaker. The family of five, including the deceased, are residents of Nalasopara.

On Tuesday, the family walked from their Nalasopara residence to the Suncity ground and had stood in a queue in the heat. According to the rail officials, six Shramik special trains were scheduled to leave for Uttar Pradesh – three for Jaunpur, two for Badoi and one for Gorakhpur – due to which hundreds had gathered at the ground.

The police have registered an accidental death report.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement