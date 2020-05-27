Maharashtra: Woman dies while waiting to board Shramik train to UP

The police have registered an accidental death report. (Represetational) The police have registered an accidental death report. (Represetational)

A 58-year-old woman died on Tuesday while waiting for her turn to board a Shramik special train to Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh from Vasai railway station. She, along with her four family members, were waiting in a queue at Suncity ground in Vasai, when she collapsed and died.

Officials said the deceased, Vidhotma Surendra Shukla, was a homemaker. The family of five, including the deceased, are residents of Nalasopara.

On Tuesday, the family walked from their Nalasopara residence to the Suncity ground and had stood in a queue in the heat. According to the rail officials, six Shramik special trains were scheduled to leave for Uttar Pradesh – three for Jaunpur, two for Badoi and one for Gorakhpur – due to which hundreds had gathered at the ground.

The police have registered an accidental death report.

