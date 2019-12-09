Maharashtra: Woman’s body found in suitcase outside Kalyan railway station

According to the Kalyan police, a suitcase was found near the taxi stand outside the station. (Representational) According to the Kalyan police, a suitcase was found near the taxi stand outside the station. (Representational)

A dismembered body of a woman was found in a suitcase outside Kalyan railway station on Sunday. The police are trying to identify the woman and also a man who was allegedly caught on CCTV dropping off the suitcase.

According to the Kalyan police, a suitcase was found near the taxi stand outside the station. “We found the lower body of a woman stuffed inside,” a senior police officer said. “The body has been sent for forensic examination. As of now, it is not clear how old the victim was as the body had decomposed,” the officer added.

“In one of the CCTV cameras, a man is seen, his face covered with a scarf, dragging a big polythene bag with the suitcase inside it on Sunday morning. We are trying to identify him. The accused will be nabbed soon,” the officer said. The Kalyan police are also going through the missing persons reports in and around the area. “Since the body was hacked into pieces, it is possible the head and torso were disposed of somewhere else. We have already alerted nearby police stations,” the officer added.

The police are also examining the bag in which the body was stuffed. “The bag is a stroller suitcase. All evidence is being examined,” the officer said.

