In late night order, Maharashtra govt withdraws all Covid-19 restrictions

The Maharashtra government issued an order late on Thursday night revoking all restrictions imposed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 from 12.00 am on April 1, 2022. The decision to withdraw the Covid-19 restrictions was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

“All such orders that are currently in force for the imposition of restrictions related to Covid-19 that have been imposed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 are hereby withdrawn and will no longer be in force from 0000 hrs of 1st April, 2022,” stated the order, issued by Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary of Disaster Management.

It further advised all citizens, establishments and organisations to continue following Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance, stating that it is the biggest safeguard for health and safety of individuals as well as society at large.

The decision to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions was taken following instructions from the Union Home Ministry and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The order further asked district disaster management authorities to remain vigilant about the number of fresh cases everyday, active cases, positivity rates, as well as occupancies of beds in medical institutions and hospitals.

In a letter to states and Union Territories on March 22, the Centre had conveyed it was no longer necessary to invoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and advised governments to consider discontinuing orders and guidelines imposed for the containment of Covid. It had, however, asked states and UTs to continue imposing rules to wear masks and follow social distancing.

Maharashtra’s order Thursday night read, “In a letter from Home Secretary to Chief Secretary dated March 22, it has been that the NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for the Covid containment measures and States have been advised to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for the Covid containment measures.”

According to the order, the Centre also told states that in the view of a sustained and significant decline in the number of cases over the last two months, decisions on withdrawal of restrictions should be based on factors like the emergence of new cases, case positivity, affected population, and hospital infrastructure preparedness.