Maharashtra to withdraw 44 cases related to religious, political agitations

Maharashtra's Cabinet Sub-Committee chaired by Ashish Shelar has recommended withdrawal of 44 cases linked to religious, political and social agitations, while excluding serious offences. (Source: X)

The Cabinet Sub-Committee has decided to withdraw 44 cases registered during various religious, political and social agitations in the state and has recommended the same to the government, Cultural Affairs Minister and Chairman of the Sub-Committee Ashish Shelar said on Wednesday.

The committee was constituted to review cases registered during political and social agitations in Maharashtra and recommend their withdrawal wherever appropriate.

At an earlier meeting, 77 cases had been recommended for withdrawal. On Wednesday, the committee recommended the withdrawal of an additional 44 cases.

During the meeting, 133 applications pertaining to cases registered by the police were reviewed. The committee made it clear that offences related to crimes against women, serious criminal offences, as well as personal and civil disputes cannot be pardoned under the government’s policy and therefore, the committee refused to withdraw such cases.