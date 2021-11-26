Maharashtra: Winter session to be held in Mumbai from December 22

THE MAHARASHTRA cabinet on Thursday decided to hold the winter session of the state legislature in Mumbai instead of Nagpur and the session will commence from December 22.

Sources in the government said the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the state legislature will be held on November 29 wherein a decision on the duration of the session and business to be undertaken will be taken. The session is likely to be held between December 22 and 28, said sources.

The assembly session was scheduled to commence on December 7 but was deferred following the code of conduct in force for the election of the six seats of the legislative council to be held on December 10. Then, the government was considering holding the session from December 20 but it further deferred to December 22 after the State Election Commission announced the election of 105 Nagar Panchayats which will be held on December 21, said sources.

Sources said the decision to hold the session in Mumbai instead of Nagpur was taken due to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray undergoing surgery and is still recovering from it. As per the convention, the state assembly’s winter session is held in Nagpur.

The CM today attended the cabinet meeting from the hospital. It is likely that the doctors may advise Thackeray to take rest for a couple of weeks and may restrict his travel movements including air travel, said sources.