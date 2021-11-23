Maharashtra Winter assembly session likely to begin from Dec 20 in Mumbai instead of Nagpur

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is likely to hold the winter session of the state assembly between December 20 and 29 in Mumbai instead of Nagpur.

Sources in the government said the preliminary discussions have taken place but the final decision will be taken in the state cabinet soon.

Sources said the assembly session was scheduled to commence on December 7 but has been deferred following the code of conduct in force for the election of the six seats of the legislative council to be held on December 10.

A cabinet minister said that the assembly session is likely to be held between December 20 and 29 in Mumbai.

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has undergone spine surgery and is recovering in the hospital. It is likely that the doctors may advise him to take rest for a couple of weeks and may restrict his travel movements including air travel. If doctors advise him against air travel, then the session may need to be held in Mumbai,” the minister told The Indian Express.

Thackeray underwent a surgery to address a cervical complaint on November 12 and is now being given physiotherapy at the HN Reliance Hospital. “He is presently very stable and will be discharged in due course of time,” said a statement from CM secretariat on Monday.

Sources also said the government may take the opposition into confidence to hold the session in Mumbai instead of Nagpur. As per the convention, the state legislature’s winter session is held in Nagpur. “All the ruling parties such as Congress and NCP and Opposition BJP are keen on holding the session in Nagpur. Shiv Sena is also not against it but it all depends on Thackeray’s recovery from the surgery,” said the minister.

The minister further said that the final decision on the duration and place of the session will be taken by the state legislature’s Business Advisory Committee.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India announced elections for six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council that will be conducted from five local authorities constituencies.

Two seats from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and one each from Kolhapur, Dhule-Nandurbar, Akola-Buldhana-Washim, Nagpur local authorities’ constituencies will be elected to the Legislative Council.