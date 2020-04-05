Maharashtra widens public distribution net, plans to cover more families

The move, if implemented, will benefit 2.5 crore people in Maharashtra. Mumbai, which has been hit the hardest by coronavirus outbreak, alone has 11.84 lakh saffron card holders and a population of 56.96 lakh, which is not covered under FSA. (Representational Image) The move, if implemented, will benefit 2.5 crore people in Maharashtra. Mumbai, which has been hit the hardest by coronavirus outbreak, alone has 11.84 lakh saffron card holders and a population of 56.96 lakh, which is not covered under FSA. (Representational Image)

Widening the ambit of the public distribution system, Maharashtra is planning to also supply foodgrains at subsidised rates to vulnerable sections not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday declared that the government was considering a proposal to purchase foodgrains from the open market, and provide it at subsidised rates to saffron card holders, not covered under the NFSA.

Elaborating further, he said that the government had plans to purchase foodgrains at Rs 25-30 per kilogram in the open market, and make thMem available at Rs 10-Rs 12 per kilogram to this section of the population.

The move, if implemented, will benefit 2.5 crore people in Maharashtra. Mumbai, which has been hit the hardest by coronavirus outbreak, alone has 11.84 lakh saffron card holders and a population of 56.96 lakh, which is not covered under FSA.

Bhujbal said that the move will cost the public exchequer Rs 300 crore. An alternate proposal of supplying ration at nominal rates used for FSA card holders (wheat @ Rs 3 per kg, and rice @ Rs 2 kg), from the foodgrain stock already available for disposal under the PDS, is also being considered. According to a report submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office, this will cost Rs 225 crore or so.

On Saturday, Bhujbal held discussions with NCP president and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar in this regard. The CMO, meanwhile, sought a report from senior officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department over the issue.

Under the NFSA, beneficiary families get 3 kg of wheat per person, 2 kg rice per person, and 1 kg course grain for Rs 3, Rs 2, and Rs 1, respectively, while Antodaya card holders are provided 35 kg foodgrains.

The Centre had announced an additional 5 kg rice or wheat per person to the beneficiaries free amid the unprecedented shutdown.

As per the arrangement between states, Maharashtra was allotted 5 kg rice supplies under the free scheme. But officials in the state insisted that the free quota was also meant for NFSA beneficiaries only.

Meanwhile, community outfits and charities working in the sector demanded that the free ration supplies be extended to the non-NFSA card holders as well. In a joint letter written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, they also demanded that the state’s public distribution system be universalised. Meanwhile, Kailash Pagare, Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies for Mumbai and Thane, said that 7.81 lakh NFSA beneficiaries (out of 19.41 lakh) or 40 per cent had so far lifted their PDS quota for the month of April.

