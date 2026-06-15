Mumbai to stay hot, thunderstorms with rain likely in several other districts: IMD

Amid a heat spell, parts of Maharashtra are expected to witness thunderstorms with rain, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and the western region for the week. However, Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts are likely to reel under hot and humid conditions owing to a weakened monsoon surge.

Two days after its onset in Kerala, the southwest monsoon advanced into parts of Maharashtra on June 6. According to meteorologists, the monsoon has advanced into parts of South Maharashtra, including Sindhudurg, alongside parts of Ratnagiri and Kolhapur districts. However, after advancing swiftly, the monsoon has now weakened.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms coupled with lightning and gusty winds this week for districts including Yavatmal, Nagpur, Gondia, and Gadchiroli. Meanwhile, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Dharashiv, Nanded, Latur, and Beed, among other districts, are also forecast to experience moderate rain and thunderstorms.

“Even though the monsoon surge has now weakened, the southwest monsoon had progressed into some parts of Maharashtra earlier this month. This has led to moisture incursion in nearby areas, and there are active westerly winds, owing to which several districts will experience thunderstorms and rain activity. There is also a trough over West Bengal and Jharkhand, which is bringing rain activity to the east coast,” said an IMD official.

Despite the thunderstorm alert, several districts such as Akola, Amravati, and Yavatmal are expected to reel under a heatwave during the same period.

IMD scientists said there is no likelihood of monsoon advancement for at least the next five days. With the monsoon stalled in the southern pockets of Maharashtra, districts of the Konkan region, including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, are poised to reel under hot and humid conditions with isolated spells of rain until Wednesday. After Wednesday, however, the region may remain completely dry. As per the forecast, temperatures are expected to soar past 35 degrees Celsius in Mumbai and 37 degrees Celsius in parts of Thane.

The normal monsoon onset date for Mumbai is June 11. However, this year, the onset has been delayed owing to stalled advancement of the monsoon currents, while heavy pre-monsoon showers have also eluded the city. According to IMD records, the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai has received only 13 mm of rain this June, while the Colaba coastal observatory has registered 4.2 mm of rainfall.