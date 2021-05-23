Thunderstorm likely in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri on Monday and Tuesday

Konkan Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to get isolated very light to light rain in the next 48 hours. (Representational)

Thunderstorm accompanied with rain and lightning are likely in the districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Central Maharashtra region in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Mumbai and Thane along with other parts of the state including Vidarbha and Marathwada are expected to remain dry. The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the next 48 hours in the city.

Konkan Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to get isolated very light to light rain in the next 48 hours.

Around May 24-25, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Aurangabad and Jalna and other areas of the state are likely to receive very light to light rain and witness thundery activity.

After a drop in minimum and maximum temperature in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, near-normal temperature was recorded in Mumbai on Sunday. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum at 33.8 degree Celsius and the minimum at 27.8 degrees Celsius.

The average day temperature in May is 33.6 degrees Celsius and average night temperature is 27 degree Celsius. A significant drop in maximum temperature was recorded because of strong winds and heavy rainfall earlier this week because of the cyclone. Humidity touched 75 per cent on Sunday.

As per the 24-hour forecast, the maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be around normal. Trace rainfall (rainfall amount realised in a day is between 0.01 to 0.04 mm) was recorded on Sunday in the city.